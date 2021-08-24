Ritocoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $467,457.72 and approximately $171.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00123974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,180.93 or 0.99990418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01003616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.71 or 0.06642461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,629,043,909 coins and its circulating supply is 1,616,961,091 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

