RMG Acquisition Co. II Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RMGB)

RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,524 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 842% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 call options.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,812. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $14.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84.

RMGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

