Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Robert Half International worth $64,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 240,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Robert Half International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 384,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.