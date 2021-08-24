Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 6,083 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 26,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

