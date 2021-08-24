Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Head to Head Comparison

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Robinhood Markets and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $53.53, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $141.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.24%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Piper Sandler Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 10.47% 30.30% 15.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 43.04 $7.45 million N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.08 $40.50 million $10.02 14.25

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

