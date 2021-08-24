Rocket Vault (RVF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00124993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00156593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,957.55 or 1.00187935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $478.48 or 0.00999586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.38 or 0.06683820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

