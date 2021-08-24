ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and $788,483.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.38 or 0.00454978 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

