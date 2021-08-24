Roxanne Lagano Sells 9,603 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

