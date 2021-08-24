Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $445.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PANW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.50.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. United Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

