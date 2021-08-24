RXR Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 31st

RXR Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RXRAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 31st. RXR Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of RXR Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of RXRAU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. RXR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRAU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.