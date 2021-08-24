RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RXST. BTIG Research started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of RXST opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

