Ryan D. Taylor Sells 83,061 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 83,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,988,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,092,752.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. 36,983,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,354,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion and a PE ratio of -21.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 72.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

