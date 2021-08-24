Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 31st (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group’s (NYSE:RYAN) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Ryan Specialty Group had issued 56,918,278 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,337,579,533 based on an initial share price of $23.50. During Ryan Specialty Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE RYAN opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $32.43.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

