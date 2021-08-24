Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

RHP opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

