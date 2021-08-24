S4FE Reaches Market Cap of $5.03 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. S4FE has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $4,008.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.75 or 0.00793367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00098988 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

