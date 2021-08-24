Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. 193,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 373,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

