Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Barclays

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

SAFM has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.68. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 98,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

