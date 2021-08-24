Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Barclays

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.
SAFM has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.14.
Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.68. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 98,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.