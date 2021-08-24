Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $607.95 and last traded at $607.95. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.00.

SDMHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.31.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.