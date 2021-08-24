Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. 2,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 660,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Sasol alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.