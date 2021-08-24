Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. 2,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 660,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
