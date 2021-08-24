Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78.

Sasol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASOF)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

