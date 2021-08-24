SaTT (SATT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $113,244.00

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. SaTT has a market cap of $4.45 million and $113,244.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00099160 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

