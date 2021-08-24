Savant Capital LLC Acquires 964 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $178.91. 360,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $325.10 billion, a PE ratio of 291.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

