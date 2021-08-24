Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.40. 226,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

