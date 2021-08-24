Savant Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,168,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,942,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Savant Capital LLC owned about 2.37% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,127. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25.

