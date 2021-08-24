Savant Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 309,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 135,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.96. 82,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,940. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94.

