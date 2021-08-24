Savant Capital LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.91. 49,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,065. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

