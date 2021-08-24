Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,864 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $39,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,160,000 after buying an additional 178,736 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,255,000 after buying an additional 361,562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,288,000 after buying an additional 80,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 950,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,498. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

