Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.28% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,080. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54.

