Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,143 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $9,154,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. 77,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,408. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83.

