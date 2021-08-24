Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $122.37. 16,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $122.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.