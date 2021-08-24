Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 70,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $125.71. The company had a trading volume of 102,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

