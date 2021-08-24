Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 1.20% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,158. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $112.43.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.