Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,023 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.66% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $31,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 40,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

