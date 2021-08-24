Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 111,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,741,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,741,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. 155,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.88.

