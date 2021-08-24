Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $26,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.15. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,160. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $123.16 and a 12-month high of $213.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.83.

