Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 633,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,989,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $387,000.

DFAS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,422. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.