Savant Capital LLC Trims Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

LFUS stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,365. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.40. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

