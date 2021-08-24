Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $12,230,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $102.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,073. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.