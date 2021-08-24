Savix Trading Up 5.5% This Week (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $358,829.50 and approximately $871,099.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $5.39 or 0.00011188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.00 or 0.00798674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099988 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 118,164 coins and its circulating supply is 66,532 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

