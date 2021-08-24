Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $145.23. 114,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097,341. The stock has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

