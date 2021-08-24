Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.37% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,119. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78.

