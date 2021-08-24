Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CX Institutional owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.44. 234,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

