Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 49,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 164,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.