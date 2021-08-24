Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Cut by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

