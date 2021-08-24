Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after acquiring an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after acquiring an additional 470,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock remained flat at $$63.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.91. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

