Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 3.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 139,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 192,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 48,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,993. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91.

