Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

