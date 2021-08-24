Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Down 2.5%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 279,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,632,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.92.

About Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

