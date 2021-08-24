Scorum Coins (SCR) Market Capitalization Reaches $380,146.93

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $380,146.93 and $2,645.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,163.88 or 1.00317907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.36 or 0.01000525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.91 or 0.06579525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.