ScPrime (SCP) Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $30,658.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00128970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00159378 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,008,880 coins and its circulating supply is 37,325,269 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

